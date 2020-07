Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool hot tub package receiving sauna yoga cats allowed accessible parking basketball court bbq/grill courtyard game room internet cafe online portal

Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home. Our community is situated in a prime location just minutes away from State Highway 360 and premium shopping centers. With top-notch amenities, you can take advantage of our fitness center with yoga studio, or relax in our sparkling bi-level swimming pool. Contact our friendly staff today to learn more about making Hunters Cove your new home!