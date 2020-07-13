Enclave at Mira Lagos I.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Phase II NOW OPEN. The new addition includes Amazing Outdoor Fitness Zones, Additional Gas Grills , Picnic Areas, Fire Pits and so much more. Inside find Granite Counters, Chrome Finishes, Dimmable LED Lighting and Wood Inspired or Polished Concrete Flooring, and much more. Call or stop by the office today for availability and pricing.



Offering the best in luxury living, the Enclave at Mira Lagos is a one-of-a-kind, upscale apartment community nestled around a 2.7 acre private pond. Our beautiful, tranquil setting is one of the most sought-after spots in all of Grand Prairie. For those wanting a comfortable, country-like retreat just minutes from the city, you’ve discovered your daily getaway where you can relax after a busy day. Your drive home will reward you with beautiful green views and picturesque lake vistas. The community is located within the Cedar Hill ISD which achieved the highest rating in the Texas accountability system in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 (as measured by the Texas Education Agency). Contact us today for your personal tour.