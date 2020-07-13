All apartments in Grand Prairie
Enclave at Mira Lagos I.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Enclave at Mira Lagos I

Open Now until 6pm
2629 S Grand Peninsula · (817) 985-3635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 · Avail. now

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,518

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 1720 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1819 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave at Mira Lagos I.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Phase II NOW OPEN. The new addition includes Amazing Outdoor Fitness Zones, Additional Gas Grills , Picnic Areas, Fire Pits and so much more. Inside find Granite Counters, Chrome Finishes, Dimmable LED Lighting and Wood Inspired or Polished Concrete Flooring, and much more. Call or stop by the office today for availability and pricing.

Offering the best in luxury living, the Enclave at Mira Lagos is a one-of-a-kind, upscale apartment community nestled around a 2.7 acre private pond. Our beautiful, tranquil setting is one of the most sought-after spots in all of Grand Prairie. For those wanting a comfortable, country-like retreat just minutes from the city, you’ve discovered your daily getaway where you can relax after a busy day. Your drive home will reward you with beautiful green views and picturesque lake vistas. The community is located within the Cedar Hill ISD which achieved the highest rating in the Texas accountability system in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 (as measured by the Texas Education Agency). Contact us today for your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1/1 $150, 2/2 $250, 3/2 $350
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $125
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3; Valet Trash $20
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Weight and number of animal limit: 1st floor max 2-40 lb. animals or 1-60 lb. 2nd floor- max 2- 25 lb.
Storage Details: $30-$65

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have any available units?
Enclave at Mira Lagos I has 23 units available starting at $1,132 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have?
Some of Enclave at Mira Lagos I's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave at Mira Lagos I currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave at Mira Lagos I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave at Mira Lagos I pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave at Mira Lagos I is pet friendly.
Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I offer parking?
Yes, Enclave at Mira Lagos I offers parking.
Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enclave at Mira Lagos I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have a pool?
Yes, Enclave at Mira Lagos I has a pool.
Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have accessible units?
Yes, Enclave at Mira Lagos I has accessible units.
Does Enclave at Mira Lagos I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave at Mira Lagos I has units with dishwashers.

