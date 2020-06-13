182 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with balcony
"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)
As they say, deciding where to live all comes down to three factors: location, location, location. If you just can’t decide if you want to be in the rapidly growing cowtown of Fort Worth or the slick metropolis of Dallas, Grand Prairie is right in between. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, and not just because they have fabulous Mexican food and the Dallas Cowboys. The job market in Dallas/Fort Worth is also just as hot as the weather.
Having trouble with Craigslist Grand Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Grand Prairie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.