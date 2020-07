Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home. Ready to move in anytime. Four bedrooms two baths home plus a study. Home features 2 living areas, spacious dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with an island. Large master bedroom with bath featuring separate shower and garden tub. Other 3 bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Open view front house. Convenient location. A must see.