Grand Prairie, TX
821 Jamie Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

821 Jamie Dr

821 Jamie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Jamie Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Community catch and release fishing pond, walking-jogging trails, picnic area with pavilion and more! Come see all this property and community have to offer! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Jamie Dr have any available units?
821 Jamie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 821 Jamie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
821 Jamie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Jamie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 821 Jamie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 821 Jamie Dr offer parking?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 821 Jamie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Jamie Dr have a pool?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 821 Jamie Dr have accessible units?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Jamie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Jamie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Jamie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

