805 Oakbrook Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Amazing home! Open floor plan! Quiet-Fenced yard - Property Id: 26591



CALL GWEN FOR DETAILS~ 540-761-3221

This open floor plan is great for entertaining and enjoying family time. Featuring a large kitchen, living room with a fireplace ,dining room/office

This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath corner lot, fenced in yard and custom arbor so you can sit back, relax at the end of your day.

Central A/C and Heat. This home has a security system in place and in-ground sprinkler system.

Great location near George Bush Turnpike/I-30 and I-20 in S. Grand Prairie nestled in the quiet and convenient Brookfield subdivision.

Grand Prairie ISD:

Elementary: Thurgood Marshall

Middle: Ymla @ JFK Middle

High: John Dubiski Center.



Items needed to process application:

Driver's license

Proof of income- check stubs- bank statements

Application $45.00 fee-Turbo Tenant pulls your credit,rental history and background

CALL GWEN FOR A VIEWING:540-761-3221

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26591p

Property Id 26591



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5116292)