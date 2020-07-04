805 Oakbrook Drive

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Amazing home! Open floor plan! Quiet-Fenced yard - Property Id: 26591
CALL GWEN FOR DETAILS~ 540-761-3221
This open floor plan is great for entertaining and enjoying family time. Featuring a large kitchen, living room with a fireplace ,dining room/office
This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath corner lot, fenced in yard and custom arbor so you can sit back, relax at the end of your day.
Central A/C and Heat. This home has a security system in place and in-ground sprinkler system.
Great location near George Bush Turnpike/I-30 and I-20 in S. Grand Prairie nestled in the quiet and convenient Brookfield subdivision.
Grand Prairie ISD:
Elementary: Thurgood Marshall
Middle: Ymla @ JFK Middle
High: John Dubiski Center.
Items needed to process application:
Driver's license
Proof of income- check stubs- bank statements
Application $45.00 fee-Turbo Tenant pulls your credit,rental history and background
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26591p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5116292)