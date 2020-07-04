All apartments in Grand Prairie
805 Oakbrook Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:01 PM

805 Oakbrook Drive

805 Oakbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Oakbrook Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Amazing home! Open floor plan! Quiet-Fenced yard - Property Id: 26591

CALL GWEN FOR DETAILS~ 540-761-3221
This open floor plan is great for entertaining and enjoying family time. Featuring a large kitchen, living room with a fireplace ,dining room/office
This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath corner lot, fenced in yard and custom arbor so you can sit back, relax at the end of your day.
Central A/C and Heat. This home has a security system in place and in-ground sprinkler system.
Great location near George Bush Turnpike/I-30 and I-20 in S. Grand Prairie nestled in the quiet and convenient Brookfield subdivision.
Grand Prairie ISD:
Elementary: Thurgood Marshall
Middle: Ymla @ JFK Middle
High: John Dubiski Center.

Items needed to process application:
Driver's license
Proof of income- check stubs- bank statements
Application $45.00 fee-Turbo Tenant pulls your credit,rental history and background
CALL GWEN FOR A VIEWING:540-761-3221
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26591p
Property Id 26591

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Oakbrook Drive have any available units?
805 Oakbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Oakbrook Drive have?
Some of 805 Oakbrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Oakbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Oakbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Oakbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Oakbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 805 Oakbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 805 Oakbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 Oakbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Oakbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Oakbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Oakbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Oakbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Oakbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Oakbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Oakbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

