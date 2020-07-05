7523 Lynnwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room new construction

Former model home that has not been lived in, and in a great community off of Joe Pool Lake that goes to some of the best Mansfield ISD schools, all on a corner lot with nobody behind you. Spacious open floor plan with all of the rooms that you would need. 5 bedrooms plus a study, formal dining, living room, game room, and media room. Large island kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, FRIDGE INCLUDED. The master suite is enormous with room for a nursery or sitting area, dual vanities for him and her, a corner garden tub, over sized stand up shower with a bench, and large walk in closet. Large covered patio in the back for a very inviting space to entertain. Split 3 CAR GARAGE.