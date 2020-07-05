All apartments in Grand Prairie
7523 Lynnwood Drive

7523 Lynnwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Lynnwood Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Former model home that has not been lived in, and in a great community off of Joe Pool Lake that goes to some of the best Mansfield ISD schools, all on a corner lot with nobody behind you. Spacious open floor plan with all of the rooms that you would need. 5 bedrooms plus a study, formal dining, living room, game room, and media room. Large island kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel appliances, FRIDGE INCLUDED. The master suite is enormous with room for a nursery or sitting area, dual vanities for him and her, a corner garden tub, over sized stand up shower with a bench, and large walk in closet. Large covered patio in the back for a very inviting space to entertain. Split 3 CAR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have any available units?
7523 Lynnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have?
Some of 7523 Lynnwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Lynnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Lynnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Lynnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Lynnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Lynnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Lynnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Lynnwood Drive has a pool.
Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7523 Lynnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Lynnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Lynnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

