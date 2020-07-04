All apartments in Grand Prairie
7359 Gallo

7359 Gallo · No Longer Available
Location

7359 Gallo, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mira Lagos! Mansfield ISD! Beautiful home in the highly desirable Mira Lagos community. Walking distance to award winning schools and community pool, facilities. Brand new carpets and paint. 4 bedrooms, spacious kitchen and living room areas, large backyard. House with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fire place and plenty of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with separate shower, jetted tub and vanity. This is a wonderful community to live, also close to lake and shops. Application Fee is $55 per adult, please use TAR Application Form. App Fee can be paid electronically, will look at 6 to 24 month lease applicants. Pets will be subject to Pet Agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7359 Gallo have any available units?
7359 Gallo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7359 Gallo have?
Some of 7359 Gallo's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7359 Gallo currently offering any rent specials?
7359 Gallo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7359 Gallo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7359 Gallo is pet friendly.
Does 7359 Gallo offer parking?
No, 7359 Gallo does not offer parking.
Does 7359 Gallo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7359 Gallo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7359 Gallo have a pool?
Yes, 7359 Gallo has a pool.
Does 7359 Gallo have accessible units?
No, 7359 Gallo does not have accessible units.
Does 7359 Gallo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7359 Gallo has units with dishwashers.

