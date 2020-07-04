7359 Gallo

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mira Lagos! Mansfield ISD! Beautiful home in the highly desirable Mira Lagos community. Walking distance to award winning schools and community pool, facilities. Brand new carpets and paint. 4 bedrooms, spacious kitchen and living room areas, large backyard. House with vaulted ceilings, wood burning fire place and plenty of windows for natural light. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with separate shower, jetted tub and vanity. This is a wonderful community to live, also close to lake and shops. Application Fee is $55 per adult, please use TAR Application Form. App Fee can be paid electronically, will look at 6 to 24 month lease applicants. Pets will be subject to Pet Agreement.