717 Sierra Court

The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a stunning covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stunning laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, a fireplace in the living room, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.