717 Sierra Court
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:16 AM

717 Sierra Court

717 Sierra Court · No Longer Available
Location

717 Sierra Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a stunning covered porch entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stunning laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, a fireplace in the living room, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Sierra Court have any available units?
717 Sierra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Sierra Court have?
Some of 717 Sierra Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Sierra Court currently offering any rent specials?
717 Sierra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Sierra Court pet-friendly?
No, 717 Sierra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 717 Sierra Court offer parking?
No, 717 Sierra Court does not offer parking.
Does 717 Sierra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Sierra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Sierra Court have a pool?
No, 717 Sierra Court does not have a pool.
Does 717 Sierra Court have accessible units?
No, 717 Sierra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Sierra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Sierra Court has units with dishwashers.

