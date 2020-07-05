7120 Carmona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Packed with features this beautiful 5-bedroom home in Mira Lagos boasts 3 living areas plus a media room upstairs with wet bar. Separate office or study is the perfect work space for kids' homework. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and butler’s pantry. Second master upstairs with private bath area. Unwind from the day in front of the gorgeous stone fireplace or entertain family and friends off the patio in a backyard spacious enough for fun and games. Smart sprinkler system keeps your water bill wallet friendly. Wired for surround sound will put you in the action of your favorite show or sport. Easy access to Joe Pool Lake for all your outdoor adventures!