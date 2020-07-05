All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7120 Carmona

7120 Carmona · No Longer Available
Location

7120 Carmona, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Packed with features this beautiful 5-bedroom home in Mira Lagos boasts 3 living areas plus a media room upstairs with wet bar. Separate office or study is the perfect work space for kids' homework. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and butler’s pantry. Second master upstairs with private bath area. Unwind from the day in front of the gorgeous stone fireplace or entertain family and friends off the patio in a backyard spacious enough for fun and games. Smart sprinkler system keeps your water bill wallet friendly. Wired for surround sound will put you in the action of your favorite show or sport. Easy access to Joe Pool Lake for all your outdoor adventures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Carmona have any available units?
7120 Carmona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Carmona have?
Some of 7120 Carmona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Carmona currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Carmona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Carmona pet-friendly?
No, 7120 Carmona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7120 Carmona offer parking?
Yes, 7120 Carmona offers parking.
Does 7120 Carmona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7120 Carmona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Carmona have a pool?
Yes, 7120 Carmona has a pool.
Does 7120 Carmona have accessible units?
No, 7120 Carmona does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Carmona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 Carmona has units with dishwashers.

