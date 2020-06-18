All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:52 AM

710 Apache Trce

710 Apache Trace · No Longer Available
Location

710 Apache Trace, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Grand Prairie includes laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and appliances. The home is located near Family Dollar, Pizza Patron, Walgreens, Golden Chick, Pizza Hut and more. It's neat Jennifer McFalls Park and Pool, and just minutes from the lively Downtown Grand Prairie. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Apache Trce have any available units?
710 Apache Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Apache Trce have?
Some of 710 Apache Trce's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Apache Trce currently offering any rent specials?
710 Apache Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Apache Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Apache Trce is pet friendly.
Does 710 Apache Trce offer parking?
No, 710 Apache Trce does not offer parking.
Does 710 Apache Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Apache Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Apache Trce have a pool?
Yes, 710 Apache Trce has a pool.
Does 710 Apache Trce have accessible units?
No, 710 Apache Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Apache Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Apache Trce does not have units with dishwashers.

