Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

STUNNING!!!! 4 bedroom, 3 bath with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Extra large eat in kitchen has amazing amount of cabinets and counter space, upgraded countertops and walk in pantry. Master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom on first floor. Master bed has CUSTOM, LARGE walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 Bedrooms and second living or media room upstairs. EXTENSIVE UPGRADED FEATURES include hand scraped wood floors, upgraded countertops, decorative lighting, exquisite detailed iron work and expanded garage for extra storage! Beautiful cabinetry throughout! Steps away from walking and biking trails, this home is a GEM! Home is ready for showings July 3rd.