Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Welcome to this GORGEOUS townhome in Mountain Creek subdivision. This 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths townhome has been completely renovated with new appliances, flooring, paint, granite countertops, bathrooms and faucets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The townhome has a community pool and playground. ALSO included is water, trash, and sewer! Minutes away from I-20 and right by the water park and shopping centers! Home will not last!