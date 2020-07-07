This is an amazing home. It was built in 2013 and already been updated. this is a beautiful home with a study also. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard has a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 659 Owen Trail have any available units?
659 Owen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.