659 Owen Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is an amazing home. It was built in 2013 and already been updated. this is a beautiful home with a study also. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard has a covered patio.