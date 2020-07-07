All apartments in Grand Prairie
659 Owen Trail
659 Owen Trail

659 Owen Trl · No Longer Available
Location

659 Owen Trl, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an amazing home. It was built in 2013 and already been updated. this is a beautiful home with a study also. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The backyard has a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 Owen Trail have any available units?
659 Owen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 Owen Trail have?
Some of 659 Owen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 Owen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
659 Owen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 Owen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 659 Owen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 659 Owen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 659 Owen Trail offers parking.
Does 659 Owen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 Owen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 Owen Trail have a pool?
No, 659 Owen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 659 Owen Trail have accessible units?
No, 659 Owen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 659 Owen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 Owen Trail has units with dishwashers.

