Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
623 Cancun Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:47 PM

623 Cancun Street

623 Cancun Street · No Longer Available
Location

623 Cancun Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty is loaded with updates including hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and many more! Huge kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and formal dining for family holidays and dinners. Backyard offers a covered patio for entertaining and large workshop that can be used for additional storage or creative hobbies. Conveniently located near major highways, George Bush Toll, restaurants, shopping, and Joe Pool Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Cancun Street have any available units?
623 Cancun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Cancun Street have?
Some of 623 Cancun Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Cancun Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 Cancun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Cancun Street pet-friendly?
No, 623 Cancun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 623 Cancun Street offer parking?
Yes, 623 Cancun Street offers parking.
Does 623 Cancun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Cancun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Cancun Street have a pool?
Yes, 623 Cancun Street has a pool.
Does 623 Cancun Street have accessible units?
No, 623 Cancun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Cancun Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 Cancun Street has units with dishwashers.

