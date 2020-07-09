623 Cancun Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty is loaded with updates including hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and many more! Huge kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and formal dining for family holidays and dinners. Backyard offers a covered patio for entertaining and large workshop that can be used for additional storage or creative hobbies. Conveniently located near major highways, George Bush Toll, restaurants, shopping, and Joe Pool Lake!