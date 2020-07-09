623 Cancun Street

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom beauty is loaded with updates including hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting and many more! Huge kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and formal dining for family holidays and dinners. Backyard offers a covered patio for entertaining and large workshop that can be used for additional storage or creative hobbies. Conveniently located near major highways, George Bush Toll, restaurants, shopping, and Joe Pool Lake!