622 W Warrior Trail
622 W Warrior Trail

622 West Warrior Trail · No Longer Available
622 West Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Property is a 2 Bedroom Duplex with an Open Floor Plan, Galley Style Kitchen with a Skylight, Laminate wood flooring in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms, Wood burning fire place, Fenced back yard is a nice size for entertainment. Must have 12 months current or previous rental history in Good Standing, No outstanding balances from current or previous Rental.

***Max 1 Pet, No aggressive breed, Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required $400.***

Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs, copy of DL, all required documents + application fee must be turned in at the office, No Emailing or Faxing. Thank You! Sorry No Section Housing Vouchers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 622 W Warrior Trail have any available units?
622 W Warrior Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 W Warrior Trail have?
Some of 622 W Warrior Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 W Warrior Trail currently offering any rent specials?
622 W Warrior Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W Warrior Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 W Warrior Trail is pet friendly.
Does 622 W Warrior Trail offer parking?
Yes, 622 W Warrior Trail offers parking.
Does 622 W Warrior Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W Warrior Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W Warrior Trail have a pool?
No, 622 W Warrior Trail does not have a pool.
Does 622 W Warrior Trail have accessible units?
No, 622 W Warrior Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W Warrior Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 W Warrior Trail has units with dishwashers.

