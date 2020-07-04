622 W Warrior Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

The Property is a 2 Bedroom Duplex with an Open Floor Plan, Galley Style Kitchen with a Skylight, Laminate wood flooring in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms, Wood burning fire place, Fenced back yard is a nice size for entertainment. Must have 12 months current or previous rental history in Good Standing, No outstanding balances from current or previous Rental.



***Max 1 Pet, No aggressive breed, Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required $400.***



Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs, copy of DL, all required documents + application fee must be turned in at the office, No Emailing or Faxing. Thank You! Sorry No Section Housing Vouchers.