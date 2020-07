Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded duplex in the heart of Grand Prairie. Home comes with brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops all throughout, low-E windows, wood-like tiles, custom paint, fresh carpet, contemporary lighting fixtures, and more. Home is walking distance to South Grand Prairie high school and several parks. Within 3 minutes, you can drive to the Grand Oaks Golf Club, Kirby Creek Park, I20, George Bush Turnpike, and 161. Come see it today!!l