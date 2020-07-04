All apartments in Grand Prairie
5900 SW Crestview Drive

5900 Crestview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5900 Crestview Dr, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood with Mansfield schools. This home features huge backyard for all outdoor activities. open floor plan with large family room, master suite, large kitchen that opens to the family room. close to Joe Pool lake and Marina. The lease price do not include the lawn care. Their will be $60 addition to the rent for lawn care. Wonderful Schools and quiet neighborhood. Agents please submit completed TAR APP, with certified fee $50 per person over 18. Agent please *No Pets. Property is ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have any available units?
5900 SW Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have?
Some of 5900 SW Crestview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 SW Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5900 SW Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 SW Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5900 SW Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5900 SW Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 SW Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5900 SW Crestview Drive has a pool.
Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 5900 SW Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 SW Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 SW Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

