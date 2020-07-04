5900 SW Crestview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood with Mansfield schools. This home features huge backyard for all outdoor activities. open floor plan with large family room, master suite, large kitchen that opens to the family room. close to Joe Pool lake and Marina. The lease price do not include the lawn care. Their will be $60 addition to the rent for lawn care. Wonderful Schools and quiet neighborhood. Agents please submit completed TAR APP, with certified fee $50 per person over 18. Agent please *No Pets. Property is ready for immediate move in.