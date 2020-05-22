5543 Clay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous luxury home in a wonderful location.Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops lots of ceramic tile flooring .Features game room and media room upstairs. Beautiful stairway with wrought iron spindles. Rear entry garage. Patio extended. Jack and Jill bathrooms upstairs. Sprinkler system. Tandem garage, has a large back section for storage. Nice community pool with child swimming area. No smoking, no Pets. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information contained herein. Home will be available May 1st. Joe Pool lake, just minutes away. Huge master closet. Has electric gate entry into backyard and garage. Lovey pond , just right off property.