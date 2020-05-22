All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

5543 Clay Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous luxury home in a wonderful location.Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops lots of ceramic tile flooring .Features game room and media room upstairs. Beautiful stairway with wrought iron spindles. Rear entry garage. Patio extended. Jack and Jill bathrooms upstairs. Sprinkler system. Tandem garage, has a large back section for storage. Nice community pool with child swimming area. No smoking, no Pets. Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information contained herein. Home will be available May 1st. Joe Pool lake, just minutes away. Huge master closet. Has electric gate entry into backyard and garage. Lovey pond , just right off property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Clay Court have any available units?
5543 Clay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Clay Court have?
Some of 5543 Clay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Clay Court currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Clay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Clay Court pet-friendly?
No, 5543 Clay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5543 Clay Court offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Clay Court offers parking.
Does 5543 Clay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Clay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Clay Court have a pool?
Yes, 5543 Clay Court has a pool.
Does 5543 Clay Court have accessible units?
No, 5543 Clay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Clay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5543 Clay Court has units with dishwashers.

