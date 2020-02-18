All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:54 PM

5446 Prairie Lane

5446 Prairie Lane
Location

5446 Prairie Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this updated townhouse in south Grand Prairie. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and 2 car garage. The spacious living area overlooks the beautiful kitchen which features a huge island, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. The bathrooms upstairs feature modern look granite counter tops and wood-like floors. Walking distance to community park and pond. No pets or smoking allowed in the property. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all information contained herein. Listing agent does not warrant o guarantee any information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Prairie Lane have any available units?
5446 Prairie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 Prairie Lane have?
Some of 5446 Prairie Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Prairie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Prairie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Prairie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5446 Prairie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5446 Prairie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Prairie Lane offers parking.
Does 5446 Prairie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5446 Prairie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Prairie Lane have a pool?
No, 5446 Prairie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5446 Prairie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5446 Prairie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Prairie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5446 Prairie Lane has units with dishwashers.

