5446 Prairie Lane

Enjoy this updated townhouse in south Grand Prairie. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and 2 car garage. The spacious living area overlooks the beautiful kitchen which features a huge island, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. The bathrooms upstairs feature modern look granite counter tops and wood-like floors. Walking distance to community park and pond. No pets or smoking allowed in the property. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all information contained herein. Listing agent does not warrant o guarantee any information.