Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in well desired community, now available. Home has been completely painted, fresh new carpet and luxury vinyl wood floor. Lots of space and room for family and friends to enjoy. 4 bedroom, 2 and half bath bathroom 2 story house with 2 car garage dishwasher, brand new wood fenced back yard, electric fireplace & central heat & air. All bedrooms are upstairs.