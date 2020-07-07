All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5328 Maverick Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5328 Maverick Dr.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

5328 Maverick Dr.

5328 Maverick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5328 Maverick Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!! 2 Story Grand Prairie -
https://secure.rently.com/properties/276227

Open floor plan great for entertaining. Large kitchen with many cabinets and counter space. Huge walk in pantry and good sized utility with 2nd pantry. Hard surfaced floors throughout first floor. Large master suite with walk in closet. Secondary bedroom has extra room for desk and computer area. The family room has a fireplace and home has 2 living and 2 dining. TAR app. $45 app fee.
No smoking, no housing vouchers.

(RLNE2768246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have any available units?
5328 Maverick Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 5328 Maverick Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Maverick Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Maverick Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 Maverick Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. offer parking?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have a pool?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5328 Maverick Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5328 Maverick Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District