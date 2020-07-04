5324 Othen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated & move-in ready rental that boasts so many extras including prime location adjacent to a greenbelt, PARK VIEW, WATER VIEW, enclosed backyard patio, new granite counters throughout, Brazilian Koa wood flooring, new tile flooring in wet areas, decorative lighting, fresh carpet, and stainless appliances. You'll love being in walking distance to the community lake and park. Open concept kitchen & living with spacious breakfast bar & window seat in eat-in kitchen area. Relax and enjoy the enclosed back patio in warmer months with plenty of shade to keep the bonus space cool!