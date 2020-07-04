All apartments in Grand Prairie
5324 Othen Drive
5324 Othen Drive

Location

5324 Othen Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated & move-in ready rental that boasts so many extras including prime location adjacent to a greenbelt, PARK VIEW, WATER VIEW, enclosed backyard patio, new granite counters throughout, Brazilian Koa wood flooring, new tile flooring in wet areas, decorative lighting, fresh carpet, and stainless appliances. You'll love being in walking distance to the community lake and park. Open concept kitchen & living with spacious breakfast bar & window seat in eat-in kitchen area. Relax and enjoy the enclosed back patio in warmer months with plenty of shade to keep the bonus space cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Othen Drive have any available units?
5324 Othen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Othen Drive have?
Some of 5324 Othen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Othen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Othen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Othen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Othen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 5324 Othen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Othen Drive offers parking.
Does 5324 Othen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Othen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Othen Drive have a pool?
No, 5324 Othen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Othen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5324 Othen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Othen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Othen Drive has units with dishwashers.

