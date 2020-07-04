All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 5017 Coffeyville Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
5017 Coffeyville Trail
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:08 PM

5017 Coffeyville Trail

5017 Coffeyville Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5017 Coffeyville Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
This is a beautiful home located in Grand Prairie, just down the street from Joe Pool Lake and easy access to I20. Nice fireplace for those cool evenings and a covered patio with large, fenced in back yard for those warm summer days when your wanting a little family time bbq. Garage has a small ac window unit , new opener, and insulated door. New vinyl plank floors in two bedrooms, ceramic tile in entry, kitchen and halls..

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 1/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have any available units?
5017 Coffeyville Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have?
Some of 5017 Coffeyville Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Coffeyville Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Coffeyville Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Coffeyville Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 Coffeyville Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Coffeyville Trail offers parking.
Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Coffeyville Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5017 Coffeyville Trail has a pool.
Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have accessible units?
No, 5017 Coffeyville Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Coffeyville Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Coffeyville Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District