4951 Marsh Harrier Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Super nice house in a great neighborhood in a very convenient location that you don't want to miss out. This house comes with an office, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gameroom, two living rooms, formal dining room, and a breakfast are. Spacious and open kitchen, granite countertops. The house is much nicer in reality than in pictures. Schedule your showing to view right away before it's gone! Tenant and agent need to verify all information. Short term lease is available- ask for details.