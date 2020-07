Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,321 sf home is located in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Application is completed online. Schools to be verified by tenant.