Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

FurnThis gorgeous home is what your family has been looking for! With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. This lovely 2 story home is in a quiet neighborhood and is move in read. Comes with the refrigerator! Also located minutes from the Premium Outlet Mall, EPIC waterpark and much more. So what are you waiting for!



If you want a fully move in ready home with all the furniture it is only $150.00 per month making it $2100.00 a month.