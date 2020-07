Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in a very desired neighborhood. 6 months old flooring, paint, outlets, granite counter top, vaulted ceilings. Its corner lot, located next to the very nice park with playground. $35 application fee for each adult which covers for credit and background check, $350 pet deposit ($175 refundable). wont last long at this price in this neighborhood.