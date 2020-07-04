All apartments in Grand Prairie
4333 Baldwin St

4333 Baldwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Baldwin Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 Story Home in Grand Prairie in Dallas County - This beautiful single family home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas so has plenty of room. One of the living areas has a fireplace. The kitchen has a built in microwave along with the stove and dishwasher. There is a large redwood deck on back of the home and the yard is fenced. Grand Prairie ISD. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.

(RLNE5076662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Baldwin St have any available units?
4333 Baldwin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Baldwin St have?
Some of 4333 Baldwin St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Baldwin St currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Baldwin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Baldwin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Baldwin St is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Baldwin St offer parking?
No, 4333 Baldwin St does not offer parking.
Does 4333 Baldwin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Baldwin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Baldwin St have a pool?
No, 4333 Baldwin St does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Baldwin St have accessible units?
No, 4333 Baldwin St does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Baldwin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Baldwin St has units with dishwashers.

