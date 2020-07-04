4333 Baldwin St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Nice 1 Story Home in Grand Prairie in Dallas County - This beautiful single family home has 2 living areas and 2 dining areas so has plenty of room. One of the living areas has a fireplace. The kitchen has a built in microwave along with the stove and dishwasher. There is a large redwood deck on back of the home and the yard is fenced. Grand Prairie ISD. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years.



(RLNE5076662)