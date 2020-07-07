433 Southwest 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

The right side of this duplex features new carpet, vinyl tile, fresh paint, ceiling fans and central heat/air! Its great central location places you minutes from James Bowie Elementary School and Lee Elementary School, tons of shopping along W Jefferson St, and just a few blocks from Downtown Grand Prairie.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.