4323 Linda Kay Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, convenient location, close to all major high ways. High ceiling, carpets in bedrooms, tile and hardwood floor the rest of the house. Fireplace, dining room, island in kitchen, open laid out. Good size backyard. All black appliances, refrigerator included (Please note a new stove is coming in May 12th or May 13th, old one still work but owner wants to change out to a newer one). Looking for renter starting the month of May. NO PET allowed. Excuse the equipments in the photos. These pictures were taken during the clean up phase of the property.