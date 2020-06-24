All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 4323 Linda Kay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
4323 Linda Kay Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

4323 Linda Kay Lane

4323 Linda Kay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4323 Linda Kay Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, convenient location, close to all major high ways. High ceiling, carpets in bedrooms, tile and hardwood floor the rest of the house. Fireplace, dining room, island in kitchen, open laid out. Good size backyard. All black appliances, refrigerator included (Please note a new stove is coming in May 12th or May 13th, old one still work but owner wants to change out to a newer one). Looking for renter starting the month of May. NO PET allowed. Excuse the equipments in the photos. These pictures were taken during the clean up phase of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have any available units?
4323 Linda Kay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have?
Some of 4323 Linda Kay Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Linda Kay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Linda Kay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Linda Kay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Linda Kay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane offer parking?
No, 4323 Linda Kay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Linda Kay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have a pool?
No, 4323 Linda Kay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have accessible units?
No, 4323 Linda Kay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Linda Kay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Linda Kay Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District