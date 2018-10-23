4320 Sierra Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single story 3-2-2 home in a nice community. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedrooms. Nice size kitchen open to family room. Garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Large family room with brick fireplace. Plenty closets throughout the house. Fenced backyard. 2 car attached garage with remote. Near shopping and Grocery. (We do NOT accept any applications or money until you have viewed the property in person.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
