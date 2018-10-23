All apartments in Grand Prairie
4320 Sierra Drive
4320 Sierra Drive

4320 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Sierra Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous single story 3-2-2 home in a nice community. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedrooms. Nice size kitchen open to family room. Garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Large family room with brick fireplace. Plenty closets throughout the house. Fenced backyard. 2 car attached garage with remote. Near shopping and Grocery. (We do NOT accept any applications or money until you have viewed the property in person.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Sierra Drive have any available units?
4320 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 4320 Sierra Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4320 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 4320 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 4320 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 4320 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

