4320 Sierra Drive

Gorgeous single story 3-2-2 home in a nice community. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Split bedrooms. Nice size kitchen open to family room. Garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Large family room with brick fireplace. Plenty closets throughout the house. Fenced backyard. 2 car attached garage with remote. Near shopping and Grocery. (We do NOT accept any applications or money until you have viewed the property in person.)