Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two story stunning brick home, with spacious front lawn, rear double garage, and established community. Interior of home features cozy fireplace, separate living room and dining room, and updated kitchen with modern appliances. Master bedroom is located downstairs with double sink, garden tub, and luxury walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms upstairs include a bonus room for added storage.