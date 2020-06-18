All apartments in Grand Prairie
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
409 W. Grenoble Dr
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:47 AM

409 W. Grenoble Dr

409 West Grenoble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Grenoble Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
409 W. Grenoble Dr Available 11/15/19 Cozy Home in Grand Prairie ISD. - Cozy Home in Grand Prairie ISD. Open floor plan with spacious living and kitchen area. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel refrigerator included. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. New HVAC system. Large backyard for entertaining. Backyard includes built in bbq grill, fire pit, and play-set will remain. Washer and dryer included. All pets are approved on a case by case basis. Must See!!

(RLNE5183712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have any available units?
409 W. Grenoble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have?
Some of 409 W. Grenoble Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W. Grenoble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
409 W. Grenoble Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W. Grenoble Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W. Grenoble Dr is pet friendly.
Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr offer parking?
No, 409 W. Grenoble Dr does not offer parking.
Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 W. Grenoble Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have a pool?
No, 409 W. Grenoble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have accessible units?
No, 409 W. Grenoble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W. Grenoble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 W. Grenoble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

