Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

409 W. Grenoble Dr Available 11/15/19 Cozy Home in Grand Prairie ISD. - Cozy Home in Grand Prairie ISD. Open floor plan with spacious living and kitchen area. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel refrigerator included. Granite counter tops in both bathrooms. New HVAC system. Large backyard for entertaining. Backyard includes built in bbq grill, fire pit, and play-set will remain. Washer and dryer included. All pets are approved on a case by case basis. Must See!!



(RLNE5183712)