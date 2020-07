Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Darling single story home with beautiful upgrades throughout. Spacious living room features cozy brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Dining room, surrounded by large windows, is attached to the pretty kitchen with direct access to the custom built deck out back. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and clean white cabinetry. Large bedrooms, updated bathrooms and a gorgeous built-in desk and bookcase that could be used as an office space.