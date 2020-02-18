334 Hopewell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous open concept split plan home shows like a model! This home features 2 dining & 2 living areas, corner fireplace and a beautiful landscaped yard. The home has a modern feel with granite counters, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, laminate floors & soaring cathedral ceilings. Eat in kitchen, formal dining, and formal living area. Bonus room with sunny windows. The kitchen has 2 breakfast bars perfect for entertaining. High energy features with low e windows, and solar screens. ****First showing on 9-25****