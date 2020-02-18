All apartments in Grand Prairie
334 Hopewell Street
334 Hopewell Street

334 Hopewell Street · No Longer Available
Location

334 Hopewell Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous open concept split plan home shows like a model! This home features 2 dining & 2 living areas, corner fireplace and a beautiful landscaped yard. The home has a modern feel with granite counters, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, laminate floors & soaring cathedral ceilings. Eat in kitchen, formal dining, and formal living area. Bonus room with sunny windows. The kitchen has 2 breakfast bars perfect for entertaining. High energy features with low e windows, and solar screens. ****First showing on 9-25****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

