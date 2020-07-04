All apartments in Grand Prairie
3210 Weirgate Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:54 AM

3210 Weirgate Court

3210 Weirgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Weirgate Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very large 3-2-2 home in Grand Prairie with just under 2000sqft. it boosts 2 living and 2 dining areas located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Make-ready just completed with fresh paint, c tile and wood laminate flooring throughout entire home (no carpet). Split master with deluxe master bath, HUGE kitchen with island and skylight above (open concept) that overlooks the 2nd dining and living areas with fireplace. Ready for immediate move-in. This is the hard to find Grand Prairie rental you have been waiting for...just minutes from 190, IKEA, Traders Village, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Weirgate Court have any available units?
3210 Weirgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Weirgate Court have?
Some of 3210 Weirgate Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Weirgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Weirgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Weirgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Weirgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3210 Weirgate Court offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Weirgate Court offers parking.
Does 3210 Weirgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Weirgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Weirgate Court have a pool?
No, 3210 Weirgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Weirgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3210 Weirgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Weirgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Weirgate Court has units with dishwashers.

