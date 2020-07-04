3210 Weirgate Court

Amenities

A very large 3-2-2 home in Grand Prairie with just under 2000sqft. it boosts 2 living and 2 dining areas located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Make-ready just completed with fresh paint, c tile and wood laminate flooring throughout entire home (no carpet). Split master with deluxe master bath, HUGE kitchen with island and skylight above (open concept) that overlooks the 2nd dining and living areas with fireplace. Ready for immediate move-in. This is the hard to find Grand Prairie rental you have been waiting for...just minutes from 190, IKEA, Traders Village, etc.