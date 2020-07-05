All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3201 Fluvia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3201 Fluvia
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:01 AM

3201 Fluvia

3201 Fluvia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3201 Fluvia, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
MIRA LAGOS BEAUTY! Absoulutely GORGEOUS Property on large corner lot in master planned community. Cooks delight kitchen with NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, built in microwave, island, and ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The downstairs master suite is large, overlooks large lush backyard.. Luxurious bath with garden tub and separate shower. A large covered patio overlooks HUGE lush green backyard. Upstairs features include 3 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and a large gameroom. The home is close to all schools, as well as the community pool. MISD!! HURRY! This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Fluvia have any available units?
3201 Fluvia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Fluvia have?
Some of 3201 Fluvia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Fluvia currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Fluvia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Fluvia pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Fluvia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3201 Fluvia offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Fluvia offers parking.
Does 3201 Fluvia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Fluvia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Fluvia have a pool?
Yes, 3201 Fluvia has a pool.
Does 3201 Fluvia have accessible units?
No, 3201 Fluvia does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Fluvia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Fluvia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District