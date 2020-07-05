3201 Fluvia

Amenities

MIRA LAGOS BEAUTY! Absoulutely GORGEOUS Property on large corner lot in master planned community. Cooks delight kitchen with NEWER GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, built in microwave, island, and ceramic tile floor and backsplash. The downstairs master suite is large, overlooks large lush backyard.. Luxurious bath with garden tub and separate shower. A large covered patio overlooks HUGE lush green backyard. Upstairs features include 3 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and a large gameroom. The home is close to all schools, as well as the community pool. MISD!! HURRY! This one will not last!