All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3164 Guadaloupe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3164 Guadaloupe
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:39 AM

3164 Guadaloupe

3164 Guadaloupe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3164 Guadaloupe, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great, 3,4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in the popular Mira Lagos subdivision. Large open living, kitchen and dining area. Spacious island kitchen with gas cook top to open vaulted ceiling living room with gas fire. Split master bedroom has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large closets. Two standard bedrooms and front room could be a fourth bedroom or study,office. Pets welcome. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Subdivision has multiple pools, playgrounds, soccer ground, walking trails and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Guadaloupe have any available units?
3164 Guadaloupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3164 Guadaloupe have?
Some of 3164 Guadaloupe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Guadaloupe currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Guadaloupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Guadaloupe pet-friendly?
Yes, 3164 Guadaloupe is pet friendly.
Does 3164 Guadaloupe offer parking?
Yes, 3164 Guadaloupe offers parking.
Does 3164 Guadaloupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Guadaloupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Guadaloupe have a pool?
Yes, 3164 Guadaloupe has a pool.
Does 3164 Guadaloupe have accessible units?
No, 3164 Guadaloupe does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Guadaloupe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3164 Guadaloupe has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District