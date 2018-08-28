3164 Guadaloupe

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great, 3,4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in the popular Mira Lagos subdivision. Large open living, kitchen and dining area. Spacious island kitchen with gas cook top to open vaulted ceiling living room with gas fire. Split master bedroom has garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large closets. Two standard bedrooms and front room could be a fourth bedroom or study,office. Pets welcome. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Subdivision has multiple pools, playgrounds, soccer ground, walking trails and clubhouse.