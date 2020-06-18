All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3123 Paseo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3123 Paseo
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:30 PM

3123 Paseo

3123 Paseo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3123 Paseo, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Stunning,ONE OWNER, clean and well kept 5 BED 4 FULL BATHS. Front balcony.Spacious floor plan with loft& a private media room on second floor. features a gourmet style Kitchen, breakfast bar with Gas cooktop, granite counters, upgraded custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. It offers an elegant master bath,Hand scraped wood floors, stunning arches,8 ft doors on 1st level Oversized garage,extra space for storage.Back yard covered patio,and much more. HOA fee grants residents access to3 comm.pools,fitness center,play grounds for children, rental of the community center for private events, and several scenic walking trails.Top rated Mansfield schools .Come by and see this lovely home.HOUSE ALSO FOR SALE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Paseo have any available units?
3123 Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Paseo have?
Some of 3123 Paseo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3123 Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Paseo offers parking.
Does 3123 Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Paseo have a pool?
Yes, 3123 Paseo has a pool.
Does 3123 Paseo have accessible units?
No, 3123 Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Paseo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Paseo has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District