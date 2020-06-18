3123 Paseo

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

Stunning,ONE OWNER, clean and well kept 5 BED 4 FULL BATHS. Front balcony.Spacious floor plan with loft& a private media room on second floor. features a gourmet style Kitchen, breakfast bar with Gas cooktop, granite counters, upgraded custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. It offers an elegant master bath,Hand scraped wood floors, stunning arches,8 ft doors on 1st level Oversized garage,extra space for storage.Back yard covered patio,and much more. HOA fee grants residents access to3 comm.pools,fitness center,play grounds for children, rental of the community center for private events, and several scenic walking trails.Top rated Mansfield schools .Come by and see this lovely home.HOUSE ALSO FOR SALE