3048 Navarro Lane - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

COMING SOON!!!! Don't wait, this updated Half Duplex in South Central Grand Prairie is coming soon!!! Home features easy care Vinyl plank flooring. Galley Kitchen offers a breakfast bar for easy entertaining into living space. Kitchen features white cabinets with steel pulls and Laminate butcher block countertops. Appliances included are a White on White Oven/Range, vent a hood and dishwasher. Skylight makes room light and bright. Dressing is a breeze in your master suite offering a sink and vanity dressing area right outside of your walk in closet. Carport offers covered parking for your vehicles.



This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.