3048 Navarro Lane - 1
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:00 AM

3048 Navarro Lane - 1

3048 Navarro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Navarro Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
COMING SOON!!!! Don't wait, this updated Half Duplex in South Central Grand Prairie is coming soon!!! Home features easy care Vinyl plank flooring. Galley Kitchen offers a breakfast bar for easy entertaining into living space. Kitchen features white cabinets with steel pulls and Laminate butcher block countertops. Appliances included are a White on White Oven/Range, vent a hood and dishwasher. Skylight makes room light and bright. Dressing is a breeze in your master suite offering a sink and vanity dressing area right outside of your walk in closet. Carport offers covered parking for your vehicles.

This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have any available units?
3048 Navarro Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have?
Some of 3048 Navarro Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Navarro Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Navarro Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

