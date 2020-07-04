All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 29 2019

3045 Rustlewind Lane

3045 Rustlewind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Rustlewind Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grand Prairie: Three bedroom with open floor plan. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/858741?source=marketing

3045 Rustlewind is a very clean three bedroom, two bathroom, two story home. It is in a great location, within walking distance to the community pool and club house! The open floor plan has laminate floors, a wood burning fireplace, and wood blinds.

The spacious kitchen has tile flooring, and an eat in area. Updates include a new roof in September 2015, a new water heater in July 2015, and new stove in May 2015. Low maintenance, fenced yard. Two car garage.

Near Remynse Elementary, Andrew Jackson Middle & South Grand Prairie High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

(RLNE2094228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have any available units?
3045 Rustlewind Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have?
Some of 3045 Rustlewind Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Rustlewind Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Rustlewind Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Rustlewind Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Rustlewind Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Rustlewind Lane offers parking.
Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Rustlewind Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3045 Rustlewind Lane has a pool.
Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 Rustlewind Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Rustlewind Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Rustlewind Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

