3045 Rustlewind Lane

Grand Prairie: Three bedroom with open floor plan. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

3045 Rustlewind is a very clean three bedroom, two bathroom, two story home. It is in a great location, within walking distance to the community pool and club house! The open floor plan has laminate floors, a wood burning fireplace, and wood blinds.



The spacious kitchen has tile flooring, and an eat in area. Updates include a new roof in September 2015, a new water heater in July 2015, and new stove in May 2015. Low maintenance, fenced yard. Two car garage.



Near Remynse Elementary, Andrew Jackson Middle & South Grand Prairie High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



