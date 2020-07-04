All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

3028 Gregory Lane

3028 Gregory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Gregory Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex with Open Floor Plan for the Living Room (Decorative Fire Place), Kitchen & Dining Room Area! Ceiling Fan Light Fixtures thru out the property, tile flooring, Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet, Galley Style Kitchen with Built-in Microwave, Utility room includes Washer & Dryer Connections! Good Back yard space with Large Covered Carport! Must have 12 mo previous our current Rental History in Good Standing with No Late Payments, current Lease Terms must be Completed & No out-standing balance, TAR Application required with proof of Income with the most recent 30 day 2-3 pay-stubs & DL, all required documents and application fee must be turned in at office, No Faxing or Emails, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Gregory Lane have any available units?
3028 Gregory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Gregory Lane have?
Some of 3028 Gregory Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Gregory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Gregory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Gregory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Gregory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3028 Gregory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3028 Gregory Lane offers parking.
Does 3028 Gregory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Gregory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Gregory Lane have a pool?
No, 3028 Gregory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Gregory Lane have accessible units?
No, 3028 Gregory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Gregory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 Gregory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

