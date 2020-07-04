3028 Gregory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex with Open Floor Plan for the Living Room (Decorative Fire Place), Kitchen & Dining Room Area! Ceiling Fan Light Fixtures thru out the property, tile flooring, Master Bedroom has Walk-in closet, Galley Style Kitchen with Built-in Microwave, Utility room includes Washer & Dryer Connections! Good Back yard space with Large Covered Carport! Must have 12 mo previous our current Rental History in Good Standing with No Late Payments, current Lease Terms must be Completed & No out-standing balance, TAR Application required with proof of Income with the most recent 30 day 2-3 pay-stubs & DL, all required documents and application fee must be turned in at office, No Faxing or Emails, Thank You!