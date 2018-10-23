All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3027 Larreta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3027 Larreta
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

3027 Larreta

3027 Larreta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3027 Larreta, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This custom Highlands home is located in the desirable Mira Lagos community. It has 4,195 sq ft, 5 Large bedrooms, 4 full baths, all with walk-in closets, and a 3 car garage. House includes master downstairs, guest room, with adjacent bathroom, formal living and dining, and a family room. Upstairs you will find an enclosed media room, open game room, and 3 additional bedrooms. Custom patio in backyard and outdoor kitchen making for the perfect oasis. Mansfield ISD school.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Larreta have any available units?
3027 Larreta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Larreta have?
Some of 3027 Larreta's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Larreta currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Larreta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Larreta pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Larreta is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Larreta offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Larreta offers parking.
Does 3027 Larreta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Larreta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Larreta have a pool?
No, 3027 Larreta does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Larreta have accessible units?
No, 3027 Larreta does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Larreta have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Larreta does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District