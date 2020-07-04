2944 Wood Lake Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

Looking for space and a great home to entertain family and friends, this is it. Master suite is downstairs, 3 bedrooms, media room, game room and 2 full baths are upstairs. Home features include hardwood floors in the entry, living and office. Master bath includes large tub, separate shower, huge walk in closet and separate vanities. Kitchen is open to living room with huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Home has many upgrades, which includes specialty lighting, mudroom, window treatments and more. Community has pool and playground. Home located in desired Mansfield ISD. You will not be disappointed.