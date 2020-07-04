All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:07 PM

2944 Wood Lake Trail

2944 Wood Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2944 Wood Lake Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Looking for space and a great home to entertain family and friends, this is it. Master suite is downstairs, 3 bedrooms, media room, game room and 2 full baths are upstairs. Home features include hardwood floors in the entry, living and office. Master bath includes large tub, separate shower, huge walk in closet and separate vanities. Kitchen is open to living room with huge island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Home has many upgrades, which includes specialty lighting, mudroom, window treatments and more. Community has pool and playground. Home located in desired Mansfield ISD. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have any available units?
2944 Wood Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have?
Some of 2944 Wood Lake Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 Wood Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2944 Wood Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 Wood Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2944 Wood Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2944 Wood Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 Wood Lake Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2944 Wood Lake Trail has a pool.
Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 2944 Wood Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 Wood Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 Wood Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

