Grand Prairie, TX
2940 Marco Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2940 Marco Drive

2940 Marco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Marco Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3
bed 2 bath home in Grand Prairie,
TX.

Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Marco Drive have any available units?
2940 Marco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Marco Drive have?
Some of 2940 Marco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Marco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Marco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Marco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Marco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2940 Marco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Marco Drive offers parking.
Does 2940 Marco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Marco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Marco Drive have a pool?
No, 2940 Marco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Marco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2940 Marco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Marco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Marco Drive has units with dishwashers.

