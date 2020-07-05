2936 Montalbo

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Sophisticated 6 Bed 4 Bath Home in Mansfield ISD Near Joe Pool Lake! - Sophisticated 6 Bed 4 Bath Home in Mansfield ISD Near Joe Pool Lake! This luxurious residence has a grand entrance w arched entryways throughout the home. Enjoy dark wood floor, customized light fixtures and dramatic spiral staircase w Juliet balcony. Comfortable living room w lovely stone fireplace. The kitchen offers a granite island/breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters and access to both dining areas. Private Study. Large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Game Room/Media Room w wet bar and refrigerator.



(RLNE1843072)