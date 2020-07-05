All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2936 Montalbo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2936 Montalbo
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:09 AM

2936 Montalbo

2936 Montalbo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2936 Montalbo, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Sophisticated 6 Bed 4 Bath Home in Mansfield ISD Near Joe Pool Lake! - Sophisticated 6 Bed 4 Bath Home in Mansfield ISD Near Joe Pool Lake! This luxurious residence has a grand entrance w arched entryways throughout the home. Enjoy dark wood floor, customized light fixtures and dramatic spiral staircase w Juliet balcony. Comfortable living room w lovely stone fireplace. The kitchen offers a granite island/breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters and access to both dining areas. Private Study. Large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Game Room/Media Room w wet bar and refrigerator.

(RLNE1843072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Montalbo have any available units?
2936 Montalbo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Montalbo have?
Some of 2936 Montalbo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Montalbo currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Montalbo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Montalbo pet-friendly?
Yes, 2936 Montalbo is pet friendly.
Does 2936 Montalbo offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Montalbo offers parking.
Does 2936 Montalbo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Montalbo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Montalbo have a pool?
Yes, 2936 Montalbo has a pool.
Does 2936 Montalbo have accessible units?
No, 2936 Montalbo does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Montalbo have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 Montalbo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District