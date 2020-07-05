All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2928 Albares

2928 Albares · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Albares, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in Mira Lagos is a 4BR, 3.5Bth, office, 2 dining rms & spacious family rm with a fireplace. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of storage space, separate utility rm with washer and dryer hook-ups. Covered patio great for entertaining and Lg backyard for kids and pets to roam. Lg secondary bedrooms upstairs with HUGE game room. Mira ?Lagos amenities includes community pools, playgrounds, private pond and walking trails all zoned in Mansfield ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Albares have any available units?
2928 Albares doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Albares have?
Some of 2928 Albares's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Albares currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Albares is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Albares pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Albares is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Albares offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Albares offers parking.
Does 2928 Albares have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Albares does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Albares have a pool?
Yes, 2928 Albares has a pool.
Does 2928 Albares have accessible units?
No, 2928 Albares does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Albares have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Albares has units with dishwashers.

