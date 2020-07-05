2916 Bandera

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool new construction

Fabulous home in in Mira Lagos. This home is perfectly maintained, and move in ready! Ownershave just had it painted, carpets cleaned, home professionally cleaned, its ready to move in. Its a beautiful home, with nice wood floors, an outdoor kitchen, kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen, formal dining, study.

This home is in the renowned Mansfield school district located in the highly desired community,Mira Lagos by Joe Pool Lake.Mira Lagos consist of over 40 acres of greenbelts jogging trails,ponds with fountains,3 pools,3 amenities centers,3 playground areas,3 soccer fields a newly built million dollar 24 hour fitness center? and clubhouse.