All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2916 Bandera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2916 Bandera
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:43 AM

2916 Bandera

2916 Bandera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2916 Bandera, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
new construction
Fabulous home in in Mira Lagos. This home is perfectly maintained, and move in ready! Ownershave just had it painted, carpets cleaned, home professionally cleaned, its ready to move in. Its a beautiful home, with nice wood floors, an outdoor kitchen, kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and eat in kitchen, formal dining, study.
This home is in the renowned Mansfield school district located in the highly desired community,Mira Lagos by Joe Pool Lake.Mira Lagos consist of over 40 acres of greenbelts jogging trails,ponds with fountains,3 pools,3 amenities centers,3 playground areas,3 soccer fields a newly built million dollar 24 hour fitness center? and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Bandera have any available units?
2916 Bandera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Bandera have?
Some of 2916 Bandera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Bandera currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Bandera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Bandera pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Bandera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2916 Bandera offer parking?
No, 2916 Bandera does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Bandera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Bandera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Bandera have a pool?
Yes, 2916 Bandera has a pool.
Does 2916 Bandera have accessible units?
No, 2916 Bandera does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Bandera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Bandera has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District