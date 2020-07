Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace media room

Come see this spacious 2 story, 6 bedroom, 6 bath home. Home has open floor plan, with high ceilings in living area. Bonus living area upstairs along with a media room, and downstairs there is a formal dining space and room for an office. Large master bedroom, with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. Fenced in backyard with pool and 2 garages with room for 3 cars.